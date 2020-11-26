PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) wishes to release the results of its Annual General Meeting, held virtually on November 26, 2020 at 6pm AWST.



All seven resolutions were decided on a poll and passed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details are as follows: