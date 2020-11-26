Perseus Mining Limited Annual General Meeting Results
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 26.11.2020, 23:00 | 11 | 0 |
PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) wishes to release the results of its Annual General Meeting, held virtually on November 26, 2020 at
6pm AWST.
All seven resolutions were decided on a poll and passed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details are as follows:
|
Resolutions voted on at the meeting
|
If decided by poll
|
Proxies received
|
Resolution
|
Result
|
Voting method
|
If s250U applies
|
Voted for
|
Voted against
|
Abstained
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Discretion
|
No
|
Short description
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
Number
|
Number
|
Number
|
Number
|1
|
Remuneration Report
|
PASSED
|
POLL
|
N/A
|
828,274,743
|
99.45
|
4,618,814
|
0.55
|
2,390,456
|
827,859,628
|
4,614,893
|
2,390,456
|
415,115
|2
|
Re-Election Harvey
|
PASSED
|
POLL
|
N/A
|
770,302,641
|
92.41
|
63,161,084
|
7.8
|
2,273,289
|
769,872,707
|
63,157,163
|
2,273,289
|
429,934
|3
|
Re-Election McGloin
|
PASSED
|
POLL
|
N/A
|
676,218,665
|
81.13
|
157,230,204
|
18.87
|
2,288,145
|
675,781,124
|
157,226,283
|
2,288,145
|
437,541
|4
|
Election Brown
|
PASSED
|
POLL
|
N/A
|
704,910,905
|
84.58
|
128,546,481
|
15.42
|
2,279,628
|
704,435,119
|
128,546,481
|
2,279,628
|
471,865
|5
|
Renewal PR Plan
|
PASSED
|
POLL
|
N/A
|
822,197,862
|
98.72
|
10,694,074
|
1.28
|
2,845,077
|
821,796,744
|
10,690,153
|
2,845,077
|
401,118
|6
|
PRs Quartermaine
|
PASSED
|
POLL
|
N/A
|
825,279,235
|
99.04
|
8,011,366
|
0.96
|
2,446,412
|
824,879,120
|
8,007,445
|
2,446,412
|
400,115
|7
|
Amend Constitution*
|
PASSED
|
POLL
|
N/A
|
832,833,505
|
99.97
|
243,389
|
0.03
|
2,660,120
|
832,406,019
|
243,389
|
2,660,120
|
423,565
*Special resolution requiring a 75% majority vote to pass
This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.
For further information, please contact:
|Managing Director:
|Jeff Quartermaine at telephone +61 8 6144 1700 or email jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com;
|General Manager BD & IR:
|Andrew Grove at telephone +61 8 6144 1700 or email andrew.grove@perseusmining.com
|Media Relations:
|Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)
Perseus Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0