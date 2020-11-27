Sanne promotes Country Head in Mauritius

ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanne, a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate business services, has promoted Rubina Toorawa from Chief Operating Officer, Mauritius to the role of Country Head, Mauritius.

In her role, Rubina will have oversight of the Mauritius operations, including the group's business outsourcing leadership teams and business development function. Rubina will be taking over from Peter Nagle as he transitions to a newly created role as Managing Director, Global Head of Client Growth.