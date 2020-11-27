 

Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 02:09  |  22   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will be presenting at the Scotiabank Mining conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/7:00 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company’s business units.

The fireside chat presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://wsw.com/webcast/bns8/teck/1599741.

Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck’s website at: www.teck.com.

About Teck
Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal and zinc, as well as investments in energy assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Teck Resources Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will be presenting at the Scotiabank Mining conference on Tuesday, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply Italy’s first hydrogen trains
Khiron Life Sciences Announces Closing of $14.49 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full ...
SHARC Energy Joins Canadian Trade Mission to Promote Its Wastewater Energy-Recovery Technology in ...
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Bombardier’s TRAXX Africa locomotive fleet completes ten million kilometres in service
Barrick listed again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Teck Partners to Launch Copper & Health Hospital Study in Chile
25.11.20
Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory
23.11.20
Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Market Update
18.11.20
Teck Announces Dividend
14.11.20
Teck Named Industry Leader on 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
13.11.20
Teck Named One of Canada’s Top 100 Employers
10.11.20
Teck Partners to Test Germ-Killing Copper on Vancouver Transit
30.10.20
New Water Quality Measures in the Elk Valley
28.10.20
Teck Receives Regulatory Approval for Share Buy-Back Program

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.20
6
Keine Unterstützung für ein solches Projekt