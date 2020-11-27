Nanoform launches technology for biologics and sets new near-term business target for 2021
HELSINKI, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, today announced a proprietary technology that can form biological nanoparticles as small as 50 nm and announced a new near-term business target for 2021 to deliver its first biologics Proof of Concept project for this new technology with a pharmaceutical or biotech partner.
As drug molecules become more complex so do the options to deliver them. This novel nanoparticle formation technology provides hope for improving the possibilities and probabilities of developing better medicines for patients and it expands Nanoform's reach into the growing biological market. The technology is in its early stages of development and a patent application has recently been filed with the US Patent Office for the technology. As of today, Nanoform has two non-GMP lines on the biologics side in addition to the eight CESS small molecule nanoparticle technology non-GMP lines.
Prof. Edward Hæggström, Nanoform CEO: "Small is powerful, also in Bio! We are committed to improving patients' lives and supporting our pharmaceutical partners in developing the best medicines possible. Having established our CESS small molecule nanoparticle technology to GMP, we continue to focus on delivering value for our partners and now we can extend our partnerships into supporting their biological programs. There are significant challenges in drug development in this space and we look forward to working closely with pharma and biotech partners to discover how we can add value to their programs, provide patient benefit and competitive product differentiation."
Prof. Niklas Sandler, Nanoform CTO: "We have for several years been developing this new exciting technology for Biologics, side by side with our CESS small molecule nanoparticle technology, and it is with great excitement we now start to introduce it to our pharma partners. Potential applications could be in improving delivery route, uptake, and drug loading capacity in formulations and in enabling new drug combinations, tailoring of release profiles, and implementing lighter infrastructure for drug logistics."
