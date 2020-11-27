Nanoform launches technology for biologics and sets new near-term business target for 2021

HELSINKI, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, today announced a proprietary technology that can form biological nanoparticles as small as 50 nm and announced a new near-term business target for 2021 to deliver its first biologics Proof of Concept project for this new technology with a pharmaceutical or biotech partner.

As drug molecules become more complex so do the options to deliver them. This novel nanoparticle formation technology provides hope for improving the possibilities and probabilities of developing better medicines for patients and it expands Nanoform's reach into the growing biological market. The technology is in its early stages of development and a patent application has recently been filed with the US Patent Office for the technology. As of today, Nanoform has two non-GMP lines on the biologics side in addition to the eight CESS small molecule nanoparticle technology non-GMP lines.