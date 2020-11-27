ECMOHO to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

 

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the non-medical health and wellness market in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 30, 2020.

ECMOHO's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 30, 2020 (Tuesday, December 1 at 9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator-assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they can receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete. The Company would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused by not having an operator as a result of COVID-19.

Preregistration Information:

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7599359. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and registrant id.

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 7:59 AM ET on December 8, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
United States: +1-855-452-5696
Passcode: 7599359#

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of ECMOHO's website at http://ir.ecmoho.com/.

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “going forward,” “outlook” and similar statements.  For example, the Company’s statements about its expectations for Company performance in 2020, its strategy and industry outlook are forward-looking statements and are inherently uncertain.  Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.  Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About ECMOHO Ltd.

ECMOHO is a leading integrated solution provider in the rapidly growing non-medical health and wellness market in China.  The Company acts as the bridge between brand owners and Chinese consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other health and wellness products.  Through over eight years of operation, ECMOHO has built an ecosystem where Chinese consumers are provided with customized health and wellness solutions that include quality products and trustworthy content.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ecmoho.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ECMOHO Ltd.
Investor Relations
Email: IR@ecmoho.com 


