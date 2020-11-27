 

Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court whereby it appointed a panel of experts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 07:00  |  58   |   |   

Regulated information – Inside information

Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court whereby it appointed a panel of experts

27 November 2020 at 07.00 CET

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) today advises that it will be appealing the order of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court that was issued on 30 October 2020 in favor of certain minority shareholders’ claim to appoint a panel of company law experts in accordance with Article 7:160 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations.

The Company has reviewed the court order with its legal advisors and has concluded that the lodgment of an appeal to the Court of Appeal of Antwerp is appropriate and required in the corporate interest of the Company.   

About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be.

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms -       Head of External Affairs & Legal                M: +41 79 722 2152  anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

Attachment


Nyrstar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court whereby it appointed a panel of experts Regulated information – Inside information Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court whereby it appointed a panel of experts 27 November 2020 at 07.00 CET Nyrstar NV (the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply Italy’s first hydrogen trains
Khiron Life Sciences Announces Closing of $14.49 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full ...
SHARC Energy Joins Canadian Trade Mission to Promote Its Wastewater Energy-Recovery Technology in ...
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Barrick listed again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Appreciated Media Defaults on Debt Obligations
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Nyrstar: Publication of a transparency notification (Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)
30.10.20
Nyrstar provides an update on the summary proceedings with regards to the appointment of a panel of experts

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.11.20
23
Nyrstar - größter Feinzinkhersteller der Welt