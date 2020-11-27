Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court whereby it appointed a panel of experts

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) today advises that it will be appealing the order of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court that was issued on 30 October 2020 in favor of certain minority shareholders’ claim to appoint a panel of company law experts in accordance with Article 7:160 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations.

The Company has reviewed the court order with its legal advisors and has concluded that the lodgment of an appeal to the Court of Appeal of Antwerp is appropriate and required in the corporate interest of the Company.

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be.

