 

Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08 00 a.m. Finnish time

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.11.2020, 07:19  |  80   |   |   

HELSINKI, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong momentum continues: first GMP campaign initiated, first dosing in humans to start before year-end, all near-term business targets set out in IPO to be achieved ahead of schedule, new global major pharma client signed, two new PoC projects started, one more non-GMP line commissioned and a new near-term business target introduced: "First Biologics PoC project in 2021".

7-9/2020 key financials:

- Revenue was EUR 159 thousand, during 7-9/2019 there were no revenues.

- The gross profit and margin came in at EUR 101 thousand and 63%, during 7-9/2019 the gross profit was negative.

- The operating loss was EUR -3.8 million (operating loss was EUR -2.1 million in 7-9/2019).

- The loss for the period was EUR -4.2 million (EUR -2.2 million in 7-9/2019).

- Basic EPS was EUR -0.06 (EUR -0.05).

- The number of employees grew to 68 at the end of 7-9/2020 (34 employees at the end of 7-9/2019).

- Cash position was EUR 66.6 million on September 30, 2020 (EUR 10.3m on September 30, 2019).

1-9/2020 key financials:

- Revenue was EUR 501 thousand and stemmed from nine different customer projects. In 1-9/2019 there were no revenues.

- The gross profit and margin came in at EUR 363 thousand and 72%, respectively. In 1-9/2019 the gross profit was EUR -182 thousand.

- The operating loss and the loss for the period were EUR -14.8 million and EUR -15.5 million, respectively. In 1-9/2019 the operating loss and the loss for the period were EUR -4.7 million and EUR -5.0 million, respectively.

- Basic EPS was EUR -0.29 (EUR -0.12).

- EUR 79.9 million (gross) was raised in the IPO.

Significant events during 1-9/2020

- In January Nanoform USA Inc. (100% owned subsidiary in the US) was established.

- In March Nanoform signed two new agreements, one with a global major pharma company and one with Orion Corporation, a repeat customer.

 - In March two new non-GMP lines were commissioned.

- On April 7, at the AGM, Miguel Calado was appointed chairman of the Board of Directors, after being vice chairman for a year.

- In April Nanoform was awarded Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) status by the Finnish Medicines Agency, FIMEA.

-In April the Company's form was changed to a public limited liability company and the share capital was increased to EUR 80 thousand.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08 00 a.m. Finnish time HELSINKI, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Strong momentum continues: first GMP campaign initiated, first dosing in humans to start before year-end, all near-term business targets set out in IPO to be achieved ahead of schedule, new global major pharma …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
SiSaf Ltd Announces US$13.2 Million Series B Financing
Abris buys Polish healthcare business Scanmed
Geomembranes Market worth $3.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Electrochromic Glass Market to Garner $2.6 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 9.0% CAGR, Says Allied ...
ASB: LESA 2020 Brings Together A Unique Blend of Captains of Industry, Government Leaders, and ...
Lundin Mining Announces New Agreements with Candelaria Supervisors Unions
Castellum invites Entra to join forces through Castellum making a share exchange and cash offer to ...
Stora Enso issues a new EUR 500 million green bond
Contact Center Intelligence Market Size Worth $5.78 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Global Mobile Games Market Could Exceed $102 Billion Dollars In 3 Years
How the Other Half Cleans: SC Johnson Survey Finds Majority of Brits Re-cleaning After Their Partners
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods