 

Heijmans and BAM merge asphalt plants to form AsfaltNu

Heijmans and BAM will merge their asphalt plants as per 31 December 2020 to form new asphalt company AsfaltNu.

Heijmans and BAM are set to combine their joint know-how, expertise and investments in the field of asphalt production in a new company, AsfaltNu. This will enable the two companies to make their asphalt production chain more sustainable and more efficient. AsfaltNu will produce asphalt for both Heijmans and BAM, but also for third parties in the asphalt market.

AsfaltNu will operate from a head office in Culemborg. Edwin van Osch (from Heijmans) and Diederik Oosting (BAM) will form the management of the new company.

Ton Hillen, CEO Heijmans: “Heijmans and BAM each currently operate a number of separate asphalt plants. If you want to make progress in the sustainability strategy of the asphalt sector, the separate operations are just too small. However, together we can make the asphalt chain more sustainable, and make it a lot more efficient. Cooperation is vital to improvement, which is why this strategic choice is important to the entire asphalt sector.”

Ruud Joosten, CEO BAM: “Heijmans’ and BAM’s asphalt operations are highly complementary. We are also highly compatible in terms of innovation, sustainability and corporate culture. The combination of our capacities will also enable us to increase our innovative potential, to respond more rapidly to developments on the sustainability front, to improve our capacity utilisation and increase the efficiency of our asphalt production.”

About Heijmans
Everyone wants clean air, to live in a nice neighbourhood, to work in a good workplace and to be able to travel safely from A to B. By making things better, more sustainable and smarter, Heijmans is creating that healthy living environment. Jan Heijmans started as a road builder in 1923. Today, Heijmans is a stock exchange-listed company that combines activities in property development, building & technology and infrastructure. In addition to this, we work safely and we add value to the places where we are active. This is how we build the spatial contours of tomorrow together with our clients: www.heijmans.nl/en/

