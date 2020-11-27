VERIANOS SE - VERIANOS European Opportunities Fund akquiriert Gewerbeportfolio in Barcelona

Portfolio consisting of six fully let commercial properties in good to very good city center locations

Objective: transformation of assets into residential use

VERIANOS fund on track with investment portfolio build-up

Cologne/Frankfurt am Main, 27 November 2020 - VERIANOS SE, the listed real estate company (ISIN DE000A0Z2Y48) focusing on value investments in the European small and mid-cap real estate segment, announces another acquisition of its VERIANOS European Opportunities Fund.

In an off-market transaction, a portfolio of six fully let commercial properties with a lettable area of approximately 25,000 sqm in good to very good city center locations in Barcelona was acquired. The purchase was carried out as a sale-and-lease-back transaction. The objective of the acquisition is to convert the commercial properties into residential use and thus to increase value creation potential. The purchase is the second acquisition of the European Opportunities Fund, following the purchase of a fully let commercial property in a central location in Valencia from the same seller in July 2020.

Ole Sichter, Managing Partner of VERIANOS SE responsible for transactions and assets: "With this strategically important acquisition, we are fully on track in building up the portfolio of the European Opportunities Fund. Once again, it paid off to be on site in Spain with our own team. Our presence gives us direct access to transactions and the execution of due diligence on site. As a value investor with a focus on properties with repositioning potential in Europe, we expect an increasing number of opportunities in the coming months."