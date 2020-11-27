 

DOVRE GROUP’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2021

Dovre Group Plc                 Stock Exchange Release                           November 27, 2020 at 9.00 am

DOVRE GROUP’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2021

Dovre Group Plc publishes its financial statements releases for January 1 – December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The Annual Report 2020, which includes the company’s financial statements, the report of the Board of Directors, and the corporate governance statement, will be published online during week 11.

Dovre Group releases its financial reports in 2021 as follows:

  • Q1 trading statement for January 1 – March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021
  • Half-year financial report for January 1 – June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021
  • Q3 trading statement for January 1 – September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The company’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Dovre Group’s Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Dovre Group Plc observes a-three-week silent period prior to the release of the above mentioned financial reports. The company does not comment on its financial situation development or meet with investment analysts or other members of the investment community during this period.

Dovre Group’s financial information is released as stock exchange bulletins in Finnish and English and is available online at www.dovregroup.com

For further information, please contact:

DOVRE GROUP PLC
Sirpa Haavisto
CFO
Tel. +358 20 436 2000
sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 600 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company website www.dovregroup.com.

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


Disclaimer

