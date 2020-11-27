 

EQT Infrastructure and Proximus form partnership to bring fiber to 1.5 million households in the Flemish Region of Belgium

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.11.2020   
  • EQT Infrastructure and Proximus sign joint venture agreement to build a fiber-to-the-home network for at least 1.5 million households and businesses in the Flemish Region of Belgium                 
  • EQT Infrastructure and Proximus are committed to invest significantly into the increased digitalization of the Belgian society                 
  • The JV will benefit from EQT Infrastructure's vast fiber roll-out experience and Proximus' unrivalled expertise in the Belgian telecom market, and together the parties aim at realizing a substantial increase of the fiber coverage in Flanders

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The EQT Infrastructure V fund ("EQT Infrastructure") and Proximus, Belgium's largest telecom operator, are pleased to announce the signing of a partnership agreement. As part of this agreement, the two parties will form a new joint venture (JV) that will design, build and maintain a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Flanders. EQT Infrastructure will initially own 50.1 percent of the JV and Proximus will hold 49.9 percent.

EQT Infrastructure and Proximus have identified large opportunities in accelerating the build-out pace of the FTTH network in the Flemish Region of Belgium. FTTH is the fastest and most reliable broadband solution available and is instrumental in managing the increasingly growing internet bandwidth demands of the future. EQT and Proximus are committed to invest significantly into the JV over the coming years with the ambition to bring the required fiber connectivity to Flanders so that its residents and businesses can actively participate in the Gigabit Society.

The JV will benefit from the combination of EQT Infrastructure's vast experience from developing strong fiber companies in Europe and North America, and Proximus' unrivalled expertise in the Belgian telecom market and long-standing relationships with municipalities and housing associations. Together, the parties will create an efficient rollout machine to build a fiber network, which will be open and accessible to all operators. The JV intends to connect its first customers during 2021 and the overall goal is to bring fiber connectivity to at least 1.5 million households and businesses over the coming years. The JV will be supported by a strong board of directors with hands-on experience from fiber deployment in Belgium and other European markets.

