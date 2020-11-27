 

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 08:00  |  25   |   |   

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.
(“Falcon)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

27 November 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2020 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2020, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2020 financial highlights and other financial updates

  • Debt free with cash of US$11.5 million at 30 September 2020 (31 December 2019: US$13.1 million).
  • Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.


CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.           +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
   
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)  
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited) 		  Three months ended 30
September 2020
$’000 		Three months ended 30
September 2019
$’000 		Nine months ended 30
September 2020
$’000 		Nine months ended 30
September 2019
$’000 		 
             
Revenue            
Oil and natural gas revenue   1 1 3 4  
    1 1 3 4  
             
Expenses            
Exploration and evaluation expenses   (37) (36) (110) (185)  
Production and operating expenses   (3) (3) (8) (9)  
General and administrative expenses   (415) (404) (1,415) (1,306)  
Share based compensation   - - - (12)  
Foreign exchange gain / (loss)   29 (89) 18 (116)  
    (426) (532) (1,515) (1,628)  
             
Results from operating activities   (425) (531) (1,512) (1,624)  
             
Fair value gain – outstanding warrant   - 127 110 230  
             
Finance income   337 25 189 95  
Finance expense   (58) (385) (174) (381)  
Net finance income / (expense)   279 (360) 15 (286)  
             
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period   (146) (764) (1,387) (1,680)  
             
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:            
             
Equity holders of the company   (150) (758) (1,388) (1,675)  
Non-controlling interests   4 (6) 1 (5)  
             
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period   (146) (764) (1,387) (1,680)  
             
           
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:          
             
Basic and diluted   (0.000 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.001 cent) (0.002 cent)  



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited) 		  At 30 September
2020
$’000 		At 31 December
2019
$’000
       
Assets      
Non-current assets      
Exploration and evaluation assets   40,294 40,246
Property, plant and equipment   1 1
Trade and other receivables   21 30
Restricted cash   2,317 2,241
    42,633 42,518
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash on equivalents   11,485 13,066
Trade and other receivables   162 141
    11,647 13,207
       
Total assets   54,280 55,725
       
Equity and liabilities      
       
Equity attributable to owners of the parent      
Share capital   392,170 392,170
Contributed surplus   45,075 45,075
Retained deficit   (394,731) (393,343)
    42,514 43,902
Non-controlling interests   701 700
Total equity   43,215 44,602
       
Liabilities       
Non-current liabilities      
Decommissioning provision   10,503 10,331
    10,503 10,331
       
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   562 682
Derivative financial liabilities   - 110
    562 792
Total liabilities   11,065 11,123
       
Total equity and liabilities   54,280 55,725



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows   Nine months ended 30 September
(Unaudited)   2020
$’000 		2019
$’000
       
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss for the period   (1,387) (1,680)
Adjustments for:      
Share based compensation   - 12
Depreciation   - 1
Fair value gain - outstanding warrant   (110) (230)
Net finance (income) / expenses   (15) 286
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities   (18) 116
Change in non-cash working capital:      
Increase in trade and other receivables   (12) (29)
(Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses   (134) 23
Net cash used in operating activities   (1,676) (1,501)
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Interest received   16 95
Exploration and evaluation assets   (48) (515)
Net cash used in investing activities   (32) (420)
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Net proceeds from private placement   - 8,433
Net cash generated from financing activities   - 8,433
       
       
Change in cash and cash equivalents   (1,708) 6,512
Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents   127 (300)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   13,066 6,967
       
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   11,485 13,179

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.



About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.


Falcon Oil & Gas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.(“Falcon”) Filing of Interim Financial Statements 27 November 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply Italy’s first hydrogen trains
Khiron Life Sciences Announces Closing of $14.49 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full ...
SHARC Energy Joins Canadian Trade Mission to Promote Its Wastewater Energy-Recovery Technology in ...
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
Barrick listed again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Appreciated Media Defaults on Debt Obligations
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
10.11.20
Notice of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting and Management Information Circular
04.11.20
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
25.317
Falcon Oil - etwas Großes bahnt sich an