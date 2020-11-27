Dublin and London – 27 November 2020 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), notes the recent media speculation regarding the status of its farm out discussions with SpotOn Energy Ltd (“SpotOn”) in relation to Standard Exploration License (“SEL”) 1/11 which contains the Barryroe oil and gas field.

Providence confirms that it remains in exclusive discussions with SpotOn in relation to a farm out of SEL 1/11 and will update the market in due course and as required.