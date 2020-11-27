 

Providence Resources P.l.c. Press Speculation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

Dublin and London – 27 November 2020 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), notes the recent media speculation regarding the status of its farm out discussions with SpotOn Energy Ltd (“SpotOn”) in relation to Standard Exploration License (“SEL”) 1/11 which contains the Barryroe oil and gas field.

Providence confirms that it remains in exclusive discussions with SpotOn in relation to a farm out of SEL 1/11 and will update the market in due course and as required.

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES  
Providence Resources P.l.c. Tel: +353 1 219 4074
Alan S Linn,  
Chief Executive Officer  
   
J&E Davy Tel: +353 1 679 6363
Anthony Farrell  
   
MEDIA ENQUIRIES  
Murray Consultants Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Joe Heron  

Providence Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Providence Resources P.l.c. Press Speculation Dublin and London – 27 November 2020 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), notes the recent media speculation regarding the status of its farm out discussions …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply Italy’s first hydrogen trains
Khiron Life Sciences Announces Closing of $14.49 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full ...
SHARC Energy Joins Canadian Trade Mission to Promote Its Wastewater Energy-Recovery Technology in ...
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
Barrick listed again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Appreciated Media Defaults on Debt Obligations
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:10 Uhr
Providence Resources P.l.c.: Notification of Interest in Share Capital
10.11.20
Notification of Interest in Share Capital
10.11.20
Notification of Interest in Share Capital
30.10.20
Providence Resources P.l.c.: Exclusivity Extension with SpotOn Energy in SEL 1/11 (Barryroe Licence)