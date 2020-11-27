 

HEINEKEN to nominate Nitin Paranjpe as Supervisory Board member

Amsterdam, 27 November 2020 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) nominates Nitin Paranjpe, Chief Operating Officer of Unilever, for appointment as member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2021 for a four-year term.

Nitin Paranjpe, an Indian national, has been Chief Operating Officer of Unilever since 1 May 2019 and a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive since October 2013. Prior to becoming COO, he led Unilever’s global Food and Refreshment as well as its global Homecare division. He joined Unilever at Hindustan Lever Limited (India) in 1987 where he held various roles in marketing and sales. Over the years, he has worked in Europe and Asia and has gained extensive experience, amongst others, by delivering strategic transformation and growth initiatives, accelerating digital capabilities through new data-driven tools, and acquisitions of strategic purpose-led businesses that reshaped Unilever’s portfolio.

Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. commented: “We are very pleased with Nitin Paranjpe’s nomination. Given Nitin’s successful career and extensive global experience at Unilever, particularly in Asia, he will add valuable FMCG experience to our Supervisory Board. Nitin’s consumer and customer-centric insights will be highly valuable to HEINEKEN, as the company embarks on its next growth phase in which it aims to increase adaptability in a dynamic environment. His experience in mature and emerging markets and Asian background will also further strengthen the diversity within our Supervisory Board.”

The Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. has found a strong successor in Nitin Paranjpe for Christophe Navarre, current member of the Supervisory Board, who will reach his maximum tenure upon conclusion of the AGM in 2021. The Supervisory Board is grateful for Christophe Navarre’s commitment and meaningful contribution to the Supervisory Board and its Americas Committee over the past twelve years.

Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. commented: “We have been very fortunate having Christophe Navarre on our Supervisory Board, he has been of great value in our discussions over the past years in which we benefitted from his knowledge, international experience and strong belief in HEINEKEN as a long-term growth company.”

