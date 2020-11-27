 

EWPG Holding AB Interim report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.11.2020, 08:17  |  81   |   |   

Third quarter of 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Numbers in parentheses refers to outcomes during the corresponding period of the previous year.

  • Revenues of SEK 0 million (0).
  • Other operating income of SEK 0.3 million (0.9) mainly pertaining to grants.
  • Operating costs decreased to SEK 0.7 million (1.3). Administrative expenses decreased to SEK 3.3 million (7.1). The comparable period last year was affected by IPO related costs.
  • Profit (loss) for the period amounted to SEK -3.5 million (-8.2).
  • Earnings per share of SEK -0.1 (-0.3).
  • As of 30 September 2020, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 93 million (108) and shareholders' equity amounted to SEK 91 million (105). Total number of outstanding shares amounted to 35,194,844 (34,997,194).
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK -5.3 million (-14.6) due to lower costs.
  • Average number of employees of 17 (14).

Significant events in the quarter

  • EWP EDF One Project- In a significant regulatory milestone, Eco Wave Power secured an engineering coordination permit from the Municipality of Tel-Aviv Jaffa (permit number 2020-4345) required for the deployment of the grid-connection works of the EWP-EDF One wave energy project in the Port of Jaffa, Israel.
  • Portugal- Eco Wave Power established EW Portugal - Wave Energy Solutions, Unipessoal lda, a wholly owned subsidiary in Porto, Portugal. The strategic decision will enable Eco Wave Power to commence official licensing procedures for its planned wave energy project in Portugal, as part of the company's newly signed 20MW Concession Agreement with the Port Authority of Leixões, APDL.
  • Gibraltar- Eco Wave Power announced performance improvements and significant cost reductions from its Gibraltar wave energy project. In 2018-2019, power production performance of the array reached 70% of the forecasted output for the site, as compared to 31% in 2017-2018. Furthermore, direct maintenance and repair costs decreased from 18% of project cost in 2017, to 9% in 2018 and 4% in 2019. The results will undergo independent verification by Dr. Guang Li, an expert in ocean energy at the Queen Mary University of London.
  • New Projects in the Pipeline- Eco Wave Power entered two new letters of Intent; a 2MW LOI with the Port of Shoreham in the UK and an LOI with Diamond Energy for an up to 20MW PPA in Australia. Given these new agreements, the company's projects pipeline, expanded to 254MW, which is a 64MW increase from the projects pipeline communicated in 2019. This reinforces the growing global commitment and interest in the Eco Wave Power Technology.
  • Patents- Patents number 254987 and 254990 were approved for registration.
  • Awards and Recognitions- This quarter, Eco Wave Power continues to receive industry accolades. Fast Company, selected Inna Braverman, as one of the world's 74 "Most Creative People in Business for 2020", and Eco Wave Power was recognized by Sifted.eu as one of the "European tech pioneers shaping the post-pandemic world", in addition to becoming the recipient of the Green Innovation Award by the UK Department of International Trade.

Significant events after the reporting date

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EWPG Holding AB Interim report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2020 Third quarter of 2020 STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Numbers in parentheses refers to outcomes during the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenues of SEK 0 million (0). Other operating income of SEK 0.3 million (0.9) mainly …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Abris buys Polish healthcare business Scanmed
SiSaf Ltd Announces US$13.2 Million Series B Financing
Lundin Mining Announces New Agreements with Candelaria Supervisors Unions
Geomembranes Market worth $3.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Electrochromic Glass Market to Garner $2.6 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 9.0% CAGR, Says Allied ...
Unipart builds new Panel Lifter technology in Coventry
ASB: LESA 2020 Brings Together A Unique Blend of Captains of Industry, Government Leaders, and ...
EQT Infrastructure and Proximus form partnership to bring fiber to 1.5 million households in the ...
Nanoform launches technology for biologics and sets new near-term business target for 2021
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Global Mobile Games Market Could Exceed $102 Billion Dollars In 3 Years
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods