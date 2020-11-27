

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.11.2020 / 08:27

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Gert Last name(s): Waltenbauer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Manager

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

physible GmbH

b) LEI

529900IW0CGFX0FRSM32

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A2LQST9

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 973.54416 EUR 11682.53 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 973.5442 EUR 11682.5300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

