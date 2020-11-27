LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for the international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) services and products remained high during the second quarter and order bookings for the first half of the year increased over the year-earlier period. Sales growth and lower operating expenses enabled increased profits despite delivery opportunities in parts of our operations being limited by restrictions in society as a consequence of the pandemic. The reintroduction of tighter restrictions in many countries could lead to greater fluctuations between quarters and increase the risk of delays in deliveries. However, Sectra is relatively well equipped to manage the pandemic based on a strong financial position, positive cash flow and significant recurring revenue.

Six-month period May-October 2020, in figures