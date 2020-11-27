RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 34 / 2020) with SWIETELSKY

Stuttgart, Germany, 27 November 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with SWIETELSKY.

SWIETELSKY is an internationally active construction company based in Linz, Austria. The group of companies employs around 11,000 staff and generates an annual construction output of more than 3 billion euros. After 84 years of company history, the group offers the entire range of construction services with the highest quality, flexibility and adherence to schedules. Its activities extend to all branches of the construction industry, especially in engineering and civil engineering. Today SWIETELSKY is the third largest Austrian construction industry group, has branches and subsidiaries in 19 different countries and is a leader in Central and Eastern Europe.

Peter Gal, board member and CDO of SWIETELSKY AG: "It is our constant effort to reduce negative environmental impacts through the best technologies and equipment and at the same time invest in the positive effects. Only in this way we can fulfil our responsibility as a major international construction group. Sustainability is a top priority not only in the implementation of our buildings, but also in the selection of our partners and technical aids. For several years we have been successfully calculating our projects with iTWO of the RIB. For us it was a logical step to expand the existing solution. With the iTWO platform, we have opted for a modern and sustainable solution that will make further processes more effective from now on - for example, during the execution of our projects and the evaluation of our construction sites. The aim is to digitalise all relevant work processes in a future-proof manner and to introduce a comprehensive iTWO solution in all areas of SWIETELSKY's business".