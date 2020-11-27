Change in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s management team

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s HR Director and member of the management team, Taina Suorsa has resigned to take on new challenges outside Verkkokauppa.com. She will continue to serve as HR director through the transition period, however at the latest until the end of April 2021. The recruitment process to appoint a new HR Director will be initiated without delay.

“Taina Suorsa has worked at Verkkokauppa.com since 2014 and served as HR director since 2018. She has together with the management developed internal processes and strengthened Verkkokauppa.com’s employer image as a retail frontrunner. In these exceptional times it has been a pleasure to notice, how our employees have risen to the challenges and worked together for a common goal, which demonstrates the significance of long-term HR work. I want to thank Taina for her significant contribution to the company and wish her success in her new challenges,” says Panu Porkka, CEO, Verkkokauppa.com.

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.