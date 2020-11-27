MPH Health Care AG: Preliminary IFRS third quarter 2020 results published. Equity (net asset value) amounts to € 194.39 million. This corresponds to € 45.40 per share.

Berlin, 27 November 2020: MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A0L1H32) announces preliminary IFRS results for the third quarter of 2020.

Accordingly, the equity of the investment company as of 30 September 2020 amounts to 194.39 million euros (30 September 2019: 239.57 million euros). The net asset value (NAV) per share as of 30 September 2020 is 45.40 euros (30 September 2019: 55.96 euros).

The preliminary IFRS net result for the first nine months of the 2020 financial year is EUR -77.25 million (30 September 2019: EUR -21.00 million). The reason for the net loss for the period is mainly due to the fair value measurement of the share prices of the investments on 30 September 2020 as of the reporting date compared to the share prices on 31 December 2019. The share prices of the MPH investment companies have fallen in the course of this year's turbulence on the stock markets and have not yet been able to reach their level of the previous year.

"We are confident about the further development of our listed investments CR Capital Real Estate AG, M1 Kliniken AG despite this year's share price decline. The two direct investments M1 and CR are developing positively in operational terms. At HAEMATO - now an indirect investment - important measures to expand the product portfolio and increase earnings are also being implemented", says Patrick Brenske, member of the board of MPH.

About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the purchase, development and sale of companies and company shares, especially in growth segments of the health care market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also exploits potentials outside the healthcare market from high-growth and high-yield sectors.

MPH Health Care AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:Patrick Brenske, Management BoardCorporate CommunicationsE-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de

