The proceeds from the potential tap issue will be used for green projects as further defined by the Green Bond Framework.

Grieg Seafood is contemplating a tap issue of up to NOK 500 million under the Company’s existing senior unsecured green bond with maturity date 25 June 2025 and ISIN NO0010885007, subject to market conditions. The current outstanding amount is NOK 1,000 million and the borrowing limit is NOK 1,500 million.

DNB Markets and Nordea have been engaged as arrangers for the contemplated tap issue.

For further information, please contact:

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO, Mobile: +47 908 45 252





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada, and Shetland in the UK. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 900 people are employed by the company globally.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare drive economic profitability. Towards 2025, we aim for global growth, cost leadership in each region and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act