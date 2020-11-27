Veritas offers a genomic analysis to determine an individual's response to COVID-19

MADRID, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetic factors can determine an individual's possible response to infection, regardless of age and pre-existing conditions. Through the analysis, we can better understand why certain people experience minor or no symptoms and, others suffer severe complications



The COVID-19 Risk panel can be performed utilizing whole genome or exome sequencing and includes the analysis of complete genes that are associated with severe complications in cases of COVID-19 infection. This information is invaluable in personalizing the individual's COVID-19 treatment.



The analysis looks at three groups of genomic variants, the first one identifies those related to the drugs used to treat COVID-19. The second group studies the factors that cause reversible metabolic or thrombotic complications. The final group studies the genetic factors related to cardiopulmonary complications in the event of an infection with SARS-CoV-2.



A saliva sample is used to perform the analysis so anyone can easily access the service through Veritas or Veritas partners network. Those who already have their genome sequenced through the myGenome by Veritas genomic service can obtain the COVID-19 study by allowing Veritas' to reanalyze their existing information without the need of taking a sample.

From the onset of the pandemic, different scientific advances have allowed the identification of genetic factors related to the most serious forms of COVID-19. These factors are generally related to other conditions that a person has but may not have fully developed. The conditions related to genetic factors can increase the risk of complications from a SARS–CoV–2 infection.

The result of this genetic study can provide a medical professional information to anticipate patient´s management that can possibly reduce the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 treatment.

