 

Veritas offers a genomic analysis to determine an individual's response to COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.11.2020, 09:53  |  76   |   |   

MADRID, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetic factors can determine an individual's possible response to infection, regardless of age and pre-existing conditions. Through the analysis, we can better understand why certain people experience minor or no symptoms and, others suffer severe complications 

 The COVID-19 Risk panel can be performed utilizing whole genome or exome sequencing and includes the analysis of complete genes that are associated with severe complications in cases of COVID-19 infection. This information is invaluable in personalizing the individual's COVID-19 treatment.

 The analysis looks at three groups of genomic variants, the first one identifies those related to the drugs used to treat COVID-19. The second group studies the factors that cause reversible metabolic or thrombotic complications. The final group studies the genetic factors related to cardiopulmonary complications in the event of an infection with SARS-CoV-2.

Veritas Intercontinental launches its new service analyzing the individual´s response to COVID-19 through whole genome or whole exome sequencing with the objective of personalizing the treatment to avoid medical complications.

Veritas_Intercontinental_Logo

A saliva sample is used to perform the analysis so anyone can easily access the service through Veritas or Veritas partners network. Those who already have their genome sequenced through the myGenome by Veritas genomic service can obtain the COVID-19 study by allowing Veritas' to reanalyze their existing information without the need of taking a sample.

From the onset of the pandemic, different scientific advances have allowed the identification of genetic factors related to the most serious forms of COVID-19. These factors are generally related to other conditions that a person has but may not have fully developed. The conditions related to genetic factors can increase the risk of complications from a SARS–CoV–2 infection.

The result of this genetic study can provide a medical professional information to anticipate patient´s management that can possibly reduce the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 treatment.

The COVID-19 Risk panel analyzes genes with sufficient scientific evidence and offers precise information on three groups of pathologies. The first group identifies those related to the drugs used to treat the disease. The second group studies the factors that cause reversible metabolic or thrombotic crises. The third group studies the genetic factors related to diseases that cause cardiopulmonary complications.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veritas offers a genomic analysis to determine an individual's response to COVID-19 MADRID, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Genetic factors can determine an individual's possible response to infection, regardless of age and pre-existing conditions. Through the analysis, we can better understand why certain people experience minor …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Abris buys Polish healthcare business Scanmed
EQT Infrastructure and Proximus form partnership to bring fiber to 1.5 million households in the ...
Amorepacific Develops an Original Technology That Reverses the Aging of Skin Cells in Joint ...
Lundin Mining Announces New Agreements with Candelaria Supervisors Unions
Sanne promotes Country Head in Mauritius
Geomembranes Market worth $3.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Ichthion Limited Announces Its Series-A Investment Round
Electrochromic Glass Market to Garner $2.6 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 9.0% CAGR, Says Allied ...
Unipart builds new Panel Lifter technology in Coventry
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Global Mobile Games Market Could Exceed $102 Billion Dollars In 3 Years
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods