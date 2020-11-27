 

ViewSonic Organized The ColorPro Gallery for ColorPro Award 2020 Kindness

27.11.2020, 09:57  |  66   |   |   

BREA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and educational solutions, organized the ColorPro Award 2020 Global Photography Contest with four leaders in the creative industry -- Blurb, Shoot the Frame (STF), Tinyspace, and TourBox -- centered on the theme of kindness to celebrate kindness around the world. Followed by the award ceremony, the ColorPro Gallery website was launched on November 13 to showcase the top 100 entries and to contitune spreading positive energy through these beautiful photographs to the world.

The top 10 winners of the ColorPro Award 2020 Global Photography Contest were selected from more than 2,100 extraordinary photo entries from 18 countries and regions. ViewSonic and partners seek to encourage people to share their precious moments through photographs and to inspire creativity and highlight the meaningful stories happening around us each and every day. Through the vision of ColorPro Award, you would rediscover the world from a different angle.

Visit the online gallery to see the stories behind all these astonishing photos: https://color.viewsonic.com/colorproaward2020/.

1st Prize Winner

Kindness by Antonio Aragon Renuncio, Spain

1st Prize Winner, Kindness by Antonio Aragon Renuncio, Spain (photo credit: ViewSonic)

In Africa, children with disabilities are at high risk of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, and are often abandoned by their families. Misconceptions and superstitions are prevalent. For example, people say that disabilities are due to divine punishment (with those suffering from disabilities often referred to as "snakes" as they lie on the ground). These children are in dire need of specialized care and attention to improve their quality of life. In Bombouaka, Togo, Kodjo, a 14-year-old child in a wheelchair, helps his classmate with homework before a soccer game in a makeshift classroom at the Don Orione Center -- a care center for children with severe physical and intellectual disabilities. Kodjo's act shows tremendous kindness, love, solidarity, and companionship.

2nd Prize Winner

Harvesting Water Lily by Tanvir Alam, Bangladesh

2nd Prize Winner, Harvesting Water Lily by Tanvir Alam, Bangladesh

Satla is the largest water lily farming village in Barishal, Bangladesh. Various kinds of water lilies are grown, and almost 10,000 acres of canal and wetland areas are overflowing with these beautiful plants. About 70% of the people in this village are associated with water lily cultivation. The two farmers in the photo are working together to process water lilies in order to sell them in a market, enabling them to support their families.

