LONDON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU is pleased to announce the appointment of Veron Khoh to CRU as Global Head of Human Resources.

Veron has extensive experience in HR in various geographies and across a variety of sectors such as technology, digital media and travel. Prior to joining CRU, Veron worked at Travelport, a travel technology company, and was responsible for the people agenda across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. During her time there, she was driving organization transformation projects and strategic HR initiatives. Before that, Veron was also with TUI Group, strategically partnering with the leaders of diverse businesses within TUI and leading multi-region HR teams. Veron is based in our Singapore office.

CRU has 11 global offices, 169 analysts and consultants covering a wide range of commodities from Steel to Battery Metals. Our international network of commodity specialists take part in research projects with global weight.

"I am very excited that Veron is joining CRU the brings a lot of relevant global human resources experience to the business and senior representation in APAC, a key region for our future growth." David Trafford, Chief Executive Officer, CRU Group

Read the full story: https://www.crugroup.com/about-cru/news/2020/cru-appoints-new-global-head-of-hr/  

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU 

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 260 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

