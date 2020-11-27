 

DGAP-News Fiven ASA third quarter report 2020 - Solid financial performance

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.11.2020, 10:05  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Fiven ASA third quarter report 2020 - Solid financial performance

27.11.2020 / 10:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Oslo, 27.11.2020 at 10:00 CET

Fiven ASA third quarter report 2020 - Solid financial performance

  • In a challenging market environment following the Covid pandemic, Fiven Group succeeded in delivering solid financial performance during the third quarter.
  • Total revenues reported at EUR 20.9m, down by 27.8% versus third quarter 2019.
  • The adjusted EBITDA was EUR 3.9m, down by 7.9% versus third quarter 2019.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin increased as a result of better sales mix, favorable situation on forex and solid cost discipline.
  • At the end of the third quarter of 2020, the Fiven work force comprised 525 full-time equivalents. This is a reduction during the quarter of 74 and 101 less than year-end 2019.
  • Fiven's cash balance at quarter three end 2020 was EUR 16.7m versus EUR 8.8m third quarter 2019. The leverage ratio remains solid at 2.89.
  • The second wave of the Covid-19 still causes major uncertainty in the short run with continued low visibility in the market. Recent months' order intake is improving, but the market recovery is slow.


Outlook

The end markets are expected to recover slowly, but the pace is subject to the impact of the COVID-19 situation on the economy, especially in Europe and the Americas. However, Fiven through its customer-centric organization is taking all the proper measures to manage efficiently through an extended period of subdued demand. On the other hand, the management is equally focusing on the period after the acute crisis to ensure that Fiven is best prepared for when it is time to ramp-up production again.

The full third quarter report 2020 can be downloaded from https://www.fiven.com/company-information/investor-relations/reports/

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7436G_1-2020-11-27.pdf

This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:00 CET on 27.11.2020.

For further information, please contact:
Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager
+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com

Stefan Mokros, IR Manager
+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


27.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1151066  27.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151066&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Fiven ASA third quarter report 2020 - Solid financial performance DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Fiven ASA third quarter report 2020 - Solid financial performance 27.11.2020 / 10:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Oslo, 27.11.2020 at …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG erwirbt Cranach Pharma GmbH; Ausgabe von 4.180.000 neuen Medios-Aktien; deutlicher ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10%
DGAP-News: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG ist in den ersten 9 Monaten 2020 profitabel ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bohrungen bestätigen signifikante Erweiterung von Korbel Main - ...
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG acquires Cranach Pharma GmbH; issue of 4,180,000 new Medios shares; significant increase ...
DGAP-DD: mic AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...