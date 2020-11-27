Result of the auction of treasury bills on 27 November 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 27.11.2020, 10:37 | 32 | 0 | 0 27.11.2020, 10:37 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 4,960

2,300

-0.590 100 % 100.1477 98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 1,760 560

-0.570 100 % 100.2890 98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III

1,300

700

-0.570

100 %

100.4357

98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 6,620 3,320 -0.565 100 % 100.5761 Total 14,640 6,880 The sale will settle 1 December 2020





