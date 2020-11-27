 

New Year Hopes... New Year's Chic at LC Waikiki

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.11.2020, 11:12  |  37   |   |   

ISTANBUL, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LC Waikiki presented its new year collection that will make all members of the family happy. There are designs suitable for everyone's style in the collection where red and green colors meet velvets.

New Year's Chic at LC Waikiki

Turkey's leading fashion retail brand LC Waikiki, with stylish design from each of the new year to all family members offered special New Year Collection.

Nowadays, when the excitement of entering the new year has started, in the Family Package - Ugly Sweaters theme, which includes knitwear, one of the trend products of the year; While red, green, dark blue and gray colors stand out, designs consisting of snowman, deer, tree, snowflake and Christmas cookie symbols that reflect the New Year spirit make the New Year shopping more enjoyable. 

Stylish Glow-Up Collection for New Year Celebrations

LC Waikiki brings women who follow fashion closely with timeless silhouettes and designer products that highlight trends. Black, gray, gray mélange, green and sequin, this theme features dresses for women who want to be stylish at home in the New Year's Eve celebration, characteristic blouses and the trend of the season, padding, watermelon sleeves, mini low-cut and tulle sleeves detailed designs. 

Kids are Ready for the New Year with LC Waikiki 

All girls from 4 to 14 years old are also a candidate to be the classiest of the night with LC Waikiki. Stone details, star, sequin and sequin patterns, red, burgundy and green designs using velvet fabrics for children, who make the New Year celebrations even more beautiful with their enthusiasm, color the collection. 

With LCW Baby New Year Collection, Babies will be the Star of the Night

The collection, in which red, green, blue and pink colors are used and the indispensable plaid and velvet products of the season, warms us up while keeping up with the New Year's atmosphere. While extra ribbon details and pinks are used in baby girl designs, the leading role in each new year's baby and kids collection is again shown in plush details.

About LC Waikiki

Founded in 1988, LC Waikiki has been serving under the roof of LC Waikiki Retail since 1997 with the mission "Everyone deserves to dress well" and the approach called "accessible fashion" in Turkey. LC Waikiki continues to grow for 31 years both at home and abroad. As the leader in ready-to-wear industry, LC Waikiki serves with its 43,200 employees and over 900 stores in 45 countries.

www.lcwaikiki.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343778/LC_Waikiki_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343780/LC_Waikiki_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343781/LC_Waikiki_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343782/LC_Waikiki_4.jpg

 

New Year's Chic at LC Waikiki

 

New Year's Chic at LC Waikiki

 

 

New Year's Chic at LC Waikiki

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Year Hopes... New Year's Chic at LC Waikiki ISTANBUL, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - LC Waikiki presented its new year collection that will make all members of the family happy. There are designs suitable for everyone's style in the collection where red and green colors meet velvets. Turkey's …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Abris buys Polish healthcare business Scanmed
EQT Infrastructure and Proximus form partnership to bring fiber to 1.5 million households in the ...
Amorepacific Develops an Original Technology That Reverses the Aging of Skin Cells in Joint ...
Lundin Mining Announces New Agreements with Candelaria Supervisors Unions
Sanne promotes Country Head in Mauritius
Geomembranes Market worth $3.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Ichthion Limited Announces Its Series-A Investment Round
Electrochromic Glass Market to Garner $2.6 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 9.0% CAGR, Says Allied ...
Unipart builds new Panel Lifter technology in Coventry
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
On the Edge Conservation creates virtual animal influencers
Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of COVID-19
Will Electric Vehicle Companies Surpass Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
Global Mobile Games Market Could Exceed $102 Billion Dollars In 3 Years
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods