NORECO Investor Presentation - November Roadshow

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The company presentation is attached and made available at www.noreco.com. Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen

EVP Investor Relations & Communications

Cathrine Torgersen
EVP Investor Relations & Communications
Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3244936/1340893.pdf Norwegian Energy Company ASA - Investor Presentation

