NORECO Investor Presentation - November Roadshow
Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)| 27.11.2020, 11:13 | 31 | 0 |
OSLO, Norway, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The company presentation is attached and made available at www.noreco.com.
Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen
EVP Investor Relations & Communications
Email: ct@noreco.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
The following files are available for download:
|
https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3244936/1340893.pdf
|
Norwegian Energy Company ASA - Investor Presentation
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0