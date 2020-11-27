 

FinecoBank partners with sustainable investing leader Robeco to expand fund offering

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinecoBank today announces the expansion of its investment offerings with a series of funds from Robeco. 

Fineco customers will now have access to Robeco's extensive range of active investing products, including a number of products focused on the expanding sustainable investing space.

The announcement continues a string of expansion in the past year, which has included partnerships with JP Morgan Asset Management, Fidelity Investments, Aberdeen Investments, M&G Investments, and Columbia Threadneedle Investments. More partnerships will be announced before the end of the year. 

Paolo Di Grazia, deputy general manager, Fineco: "The inclusion in our investing platform of Robeco, a global leader in ESG investments, is consistent with our commitment to offering to our customers the access to a wide range of sustainable investments. We are going to further extend our offer, combining high quality and convenience in our one-stop-solution: investing, brokerage and banking on a single platform with competitive fees."

Javier Garcia de Vinuesa, head of EMEA Wholesales, Robeco: "We are pleased to offer Fineco customers access to our full suite of actively managed funds and in particular innovative solutions in Sustainable Investing. We are committing to helping meet the growing demand for quality products in the SI and Impact space with advanced processes and deep resources in research."

About FinecoBank

Launched in 2017 in UK, FinecoBank, the multi-currency bank and one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe, has built an integrated business model proposing customers its One-Stop-Solution: it offers from a single account banking, trading and investment services through innovative transactional platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco represents a new way of banking, a smart way to invest money.

Fineco's mission is to simplify customers' lives when dealing with financial services, and has developed a very powerful yet user-friendly platform.

About Robeco

Robeco is a pure-play international asset manager founded in 1929 with headquarters in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and 17 offices worldwide. A global leader in sustainable investing since 1995, its unique integration of sustainable as well as fundamental and quantitative research enables the company to offer institutional and private investors an extensive selection of active investment strategies, for a broad range of asset classes. As at 30 September 2020, Robeco had EUR 158 billion in assets under management, of which EUR 138 billion is committed to ESG integration. Robeco is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. More information is available at www.robeco.com

 

 

 

 



