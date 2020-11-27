 

Sinch AB (publ) Resolutions from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Sinch AB (publ)

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch held an extraordinary general meeting on Friday 27 November 2020.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors’ proposal, to adopt an additional long term incentive program for senior executives and key employees within the Sinch group (“LTI II 2020”).

LTI II 2020 comprises four series of warrants. Upon exercise of all warrants in LTI II 2020, up to 470,260 shares may be issued, equivalent to a maximum dilution of approximately 0.78 per cent of the shares and votes of the company. Upon full exercise of the warrants, the company’s share capital will increase with SEK 47,026.00.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19), the extraordinary general meeting was conducted via a vote-by-post procedure and thus without the physical presence of shareholders, proxies or external parties.

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

Disclaimer

