 

Original-Research All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
27.11.2020, 11:31  |  69   |   |   

^

Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG

Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE

Unternehmen: All for One Group SE
ISIN: DE0005110001

Anlass der Studie: Vorläufige Zahlen 2020/21; Kurzanalyse Empfehlung: Kaufen
seit: 27.11.2020
Kursziel: EUR 67.60
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: 24.5.2017, vormals Halten
Analyst: Daniel Grossjohann

Guidance exceeded, weaker start and post-pandemic growth acceleration to expect in 2020/21

The preliminary figures of All for One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) for the business year 2020/21 exceeded our expectations. Sales declined only about 1%, despite the challenging pandemic/lockdown environment. Reported EBIT of EUR19.3 million was around 53% above the previous year's figure, which was burdened by one-time costs. Although a positive one-time effect (EUR0.5 million) for pensions was recorded this year, our previous EBIT expectations (EUR16.1 million) were clearly exceeded. The company's outlook for 2020/21 assumes only a slight increase in sales. This reflects some cautiousness due to the current pandemic situation, affecting the typically strong year-end quarter and the hope for a quick normalisation (with catch-up effects related to SAP S/4HANA migrations) starting around April 2021. This recovery does not seem to us to be reflected in the current share price, as All for One Group continues to trade with an EV/sales multiple of just around 0.64 - which is well below peer valuations.

Our price target for the All for One Group share, equally based on DCF valuation and peer group analysis, is EUR67.60. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/21886.pdf
Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden http://www.bankm.de/webdyn/141_cs_Research%20Reports%20Disclaimer.html.

Kontakt für Rückfragen
BankM AG
Daniel Grossjohann
Mainzer Landstrasse 61, 60329 Frankfurt
Tel. +49 69 71 91 838-42
Fax +49 69 71 91 838-50
Email: daniel.grossjohann@bankm.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

All for One Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare
Rating: Kaufen
Analyst: BankM

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Original-Research All for One Group SE (von BankM AG): Kaufen ^ Original-Research: All for One Group SE - von BankM AG Einstufung von BankM AG zu All for One Group SE Unternehmen: All for One Group SE ISIN: DE0005110001 Anlass der Studie: Vorläufige Zahlen 2020/21; Kurzanalyse Empfehlung: Kaufen …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Infineon laufen dem Dax weiter davon - Weiteres Hoch seit 2002
Forschungsministerin bekräftigt Sicherheit von Corona-Impfstoffen (2) 
ROUNDUP: Bitcoin scheitert an Rekordhoch und bricht ein
KPMG-Sonderprüfer: Wirecard hat uns Steine in den Weg gelegt
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht (deutsch)
Ölpreise gefallen - Höhenflug unterbrochen
CDU ändert auf Wunsch von Merz Fahrplan bis zum Wahlparteitag
Verband warnt vor Euphorie:  Herstellung von Corona-Impfstoff knifflig
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax kommt nicht vom Fleck
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
ROUNDUP 2: US-Regierung erhöht Sanktionsdruck auf Firmen bei Nord Stream 2 (4) 
Huthi-Rebellen: Haben Aramco-Ölanlage in Saudi-Arabien angegriffen
US-Regierung erhöht Sanktionsdruck auf Firmen bei Nord Stream 2 (2) 
Bitcoin scheitert an Rekordhoch und bricht ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Söder: Bayern zieht Start der Weihnachtsferien vor
ROUNDUP 2: Mine explodiert an Öltanker vor Küste Saudi-Arabiens
INDEX-MONITOR: Im Dezember bis zu acht neue Mitglieder im SDax erwartet
Goldpreis fällt auf gut 1800 US-Dollar
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Biontech unter Druck - Moderna-Impfstoff auch hoch wirksam
INDEX-FLASH: Impfstoff-Hoffnung sorgt europaweit für Börsen-Euphorie
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (3) 
Goldpreis sinkt nach Meldungen zu Corona-Impfstoff
US-WAHL/Prognosen: Biden siegt in Colorado
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERNQUARTALSMITTEILUNG FÜR DIE ERSTEN NEUN MONATE 2020 (deutsch)
DAX-FLASH: Erneuter Kurseinbruch erwartet - US-Technologiewerte enttäuschen
ROUNDUP 2: US-Regierung erhöht Sanktionsdruck auf Firmen bei Nord Stream 2 (4) 
Curevac-Impfstoffkandidat bei Kühlschranktemperatur Monate haltbar
Titel
DAX-FLASH: Corona-Crash beschleunigt sich - Dax mit Kurs unter 11 000 Punkte
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG beschließt weitreichendes ...
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt: Börsencrash - Panik vor Ölpreiskrieg und Coronavirus
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
Ölpreise erholen sich von Sturzflug - Russland signalisiert Unterstützung
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone - Streit um Opec-Förderkürzung
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Experte: Anzeichen von Panik
Ölpreise beschleunigen Talfahrt - stärkste Verluste auf Wochensicht seit 2011
DAX-FLASH: Erneut hohe Verluste erwartet - Trump kann Märkte nicht beruhigen

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
All for One: „Umstiegswelle auf SAP S/4HANA nach der Rückkehr zur Normalität”
13.11.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // EBIT leicht unter dem vergleichbaren Vorjahresniveau (deutsch)
13.11.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Preliminary figures for financial year 2019/20 // EBIT slightly below the comparable prior-year level
13.11.20
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // EBIT leicht unter dem vergleichbaren Vorjahresniveau
13.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: All for One Group SE: Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // Prognose 2020/21 (deutsch)
13.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: All for One Group SE: Preliminary figures for financial year 2019/20 // Forecast 2020/21
13.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: All for One Group SE: Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // Prognose 2020/21
12.11.20
DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE english
12.11.20
DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE deutsch
10.11.20
DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.11.20
1.063
Ausbruch ???