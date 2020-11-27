 

Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in BioInvent on November 27, 2020

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB's (publ) ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV) Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") today resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed issue of 29,395,311 new shares and 14,697,655 new warrants to CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. including amendments of the Articles of Association, resolved on a reverse share split 1:25 and a reduction of the share capital with necessary amendments to the Articles of Association and authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on a new shares issue of a maximum of 109,378,025 shares (corresponding to 4,375,121 shares after the reverse share split).

The EGM resolved on amendment of § 4 (share capital) and § 5 (number of shares) of the Articles of Association for the purpose of enabling the directed issue of shares and warrants, as resolved by the Board of Directors on 27 October 2020 subject to the approval by the EGM. § 4 is amended in such way that the share capital shall amount to no less than 22,400,000 Swedish kronor (SEK) and no more than 89,600,000 Swedish kronor (SEK) (previously no less than 20,000,000 Swedish kronor (SEK) and no more than 80,000,000 Swedish kronor (SEK)).

The EGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' previous resolution on October 27, 2020 on a directed issue of 29,395,311 new shares and 14,697,655 new warrants of series 2020/2025, both to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Through the issue of the new shares, the share capital of the company will increase by SEK 2,351,624.88 and at the subscription for new shares following exercise of the warrants of series 2020/2025, the share capital of the company may increase by maximum SEK 1,175,812.40. The subscription price for each new share shall be SEK 2.09 per share and the warrants are issued at no separate option premium. Subscription can only take place of all shares and warrants together and thus not of shares or warrants separately. One (1) warrant entitle the warrant holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company at a subscription price of SEK 3.14 per share during the period from and including 27 November 2020 up to and including 27 November 2025. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading around December 7, 2020.

