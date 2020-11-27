 

Zoomlion Wows at bauma China 2020 Exhibition with Launch of Next-Gen Intelligent Construction Machinery Securing Over $US3 Billion in Orders

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has presented its largest outdoor exhibition at bauma China 2020 in Shanghai and launched multiple high-end intelligent products during the three-day international trade fair.

Zoomlion is exhibiting over 50 sets of construction equipment products from nine product lines at bauma China 2020. Through new product releases and online livestreaming events to interact with global customers, Zoomlion has signed orders totaling CNY20 billion ($US3.04 billion) at bauma China as of 26 November.

"The exhibition highlights Zoomlion's high-end 4.0 generation products and innovative achievements that represent a qualitative leap of intelligence," said Mr. Guo Xuehong, Vice President of Zoomlion.

Taking the lead in the industry with high-end, innovative intelligent products

Zoomlion's exhibition at bauma China 2020 offered a glimpse into the future of construction machinery with a demonstration of intelligent hoisting minus the operation cab but with a 5G remote control experience center giving the "intelligence" part of the equipment the ability to touch, sense and see.

The ZTC-250NEV is the world's first electric truck crane which has integrated machine vision, artificial intelligence and 5G communication, it's a cab-less crane but with "eyes and a brain" to complete smart hoisting tasks with the push of a button.

The ZCC18000 crawler crane has the highest tonnage at the trade fair, boasting great hoisting capacity that makes it a perfect model for wind power hoisting on land and at sea. It's equipped with Zoomlion's self-developed no-landing overloading counterweight technology that reduces the area of operation by 60% and delivers industry-leading lifting performance.

Zoomlion also released the ZT68J, a self-propelled straight-arm aerial work platform that sets a world record of 67.5 meters in height, while guaranteeing better performance in off-road operation and intelligent control.

The company's dry-mix mortar equipment has adopted the patented ultra-high-precision automatic powder metering system Powerdos. The intelligent functions such as hollow boom technology, carbon fiber concrete pipe and man-machine voice interaction and a tower crane ETI smart control system were widely acclaimed by visitors to the fair and global livestreaming audiences alike.

As the global market recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, Zoomlion is persisting with innovative research and development and looks forward to creating and sharing with all partners. The exhibitor hosted a 24-hour livestream in Chinese and English allowing global customers to participate in bauma China 2020.

"Zoomlion has never changed its vision to share the industry's achievements and co-build the industry's ecosphere. We are expecting to shape an intelligent and ultimate future in the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits," said Mr. Guo.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 56 product lines covering ten significant categories.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343696/image.jpg



