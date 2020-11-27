IDEX Biometrics Presentation at Nordnet November 2020

Oslo, Norway, 27 November 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA is a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions. CEO Vince Graziani has given a presentation to Nordnet followed by a Q&A session. A recording of the presentation has been published by Nordnet on its blog.

The recording of the presentation is available at https://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/events-presentations