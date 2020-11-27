DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PNE AG commences construction of two further wind farms with 59 MW in Poland 27.11.2020 / 12:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PNE AG commences construction of two further wind farms with 59 MW in Poland

- Successful involvement in the Polish market will continuing

- Further contribution to climate protection and the expansion of wind energy

Cuxhaven, November 27, 2020 - The PNE Group, which operates internationally in the development and operation of renewable energy projects, is starting construction of two further wind farms in Poland. These projects will have a total nominal capacity of approx. 59 MW.

The construction of the "Krzecin" will start very soon. In the northwest of Poland, eight Nordex N117 wind turbines with a total nominal capacity of approx. 19 MW will be installed in this project. The construction phase is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

In addition, construction of the "Kuslin" wind farm in western Poland is due to begin in a few weeks. Twelve Vestas V126 wind turbines will be erected in this project. The nominal capacity of the wind farm will amount to approx. 40 MW. The construction phase should be completed in the first half of 2022.

"With these two wind energy projects, we are continuing our successful involvement in the growing Polish market for renewable energy. This is a further contribution to helping Poland achieve its climate protection and emission reduction targets for 2030," explains Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG.

The investment volume for the two wind farms is around euro 100 million. The project funds were secured with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and BayernLB. Sevivon Sp. z o.o, a company of the PNE Group in the Polish market had taken over the two projects in the development phase and used their extensive expertise to complete them to a level ready for construction and financing.