 

Financial Information in 2021

QPR SOFTWARE PLC          STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE          NOVEMBER 27, 2021 AT 1:00 P.M.

In 2021, QPR Software Plc will publish its financial information, in Finnish and English, as follows:

  • Financial Statements Bulletin 2020: Thursday, February 18, 2021
  • Annual Report 2020, in Finnish and English: Thursday, March 4, 2021
  • Interim Report January – March 2021: Friday, April 23, 2021
  • Half-year Financial Report January – June 2021: Wednesday, August 4, 2021
  • Interim Report January – September 2021: Friday, October 22, 2021

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021.  


QPR Software Plc
Jari Jaakkola, CEO


For further information, please contact:

Jari Jaakkola, tel. +358 40 502 6397


DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki
Main Media
www.qpr.com


