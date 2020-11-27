TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Corrected date

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 16.2020 27.11.2020

TRESU Investment Holding A/S published the Q3 2020 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results yesterday.

However, incorrect date was noted in page 8 in the presentation, stating the presentation call was to be held 26 November 2020 at 2pm.

The correct date and time are Monday 30 November 2020 at 2pm CET.





Click this link to register for the conference call





Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen

CEO

Further questions can be directed to:

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085