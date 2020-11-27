

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.11.2020 / 12:33

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: GEVI Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Gerd Jakob Last name(s): Esser Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PRIMAG AG

b) LEI

8945004B79U3II5F1T78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005870323

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.20 EUR 12000.00 EUR 1.20 EUR 12000.00 EUR 1.20 EUR 24000.00 EUR 1.16 EUR 4638.84 EUR 1.20 EUR 18000.00 EUR 1.20 EUR 1320.00 EUR 1.20 EUR 12000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.1977 EUR 83958.8400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Börse Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

