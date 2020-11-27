 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.11.2020 / 12:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: GEVI Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerd Jakob
Last name(s): Esser
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PRIMAG AG

b) LEI
8945004B79U3II5F1T78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005870323

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.20 EUR 12000.00 EUR
1.20 EUR 12000.00 EUR
1.20 EUR 24000.00 EUR
1.16 EUR 4638.84 EUR
1.20 EUR 18000.00 EUR
1.20 EUR 1320.00 EUR
1.20 EUR 12000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.1977 EUR 83958.8400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


27.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PRIMAG AG
Hansaallee 228
40547 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.primag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63739  27.11.2020 



Diskussion: Primag AG Der Immobilienwert mit einem gewaltigen Potential
Wertpapier


