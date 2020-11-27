 

Aqua Bio Technology ASA Safety studies by Nordic Beauty completed and approved

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Update on product series from DCP

We refer to the stock exchange announcement of 26 November 2020 regarding safety studies for the Nordic Beauty and Balance & Vitality product series. We have today received confirmation from Eurofins (https://www.eurofins.com/about-us/ ) that Nordic Beauty has passed all the safety studies that the EU requires to be carried out before commercialization. The tests were performed at Eurofins, which is the world's largest in testing food, environment, medicine and cosmetics and has 800 laboratories in more than 50 different countries.

 As mentioned in the stock exchange announcement of 26 November 2020, this means that ABT expects the Nordic Beauty product series to be ready for distribution and sale in the first half of 2021.

 

For further information, please contact Espen Kvale, CEO, telephone +47 916 28 092 - espen.kvale@aquabiotech.no. Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and professional users.  ABT's focus on commercialization and development of natural ingredients and natural skin care products has been, and will continue to be, an important part of the company's strategy going forward. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on the Axess market of the Oslo Stock Exchange. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


