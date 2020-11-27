 

Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 12:34  |  27   |   |   
Series  RIKV 21 0517 RIKV 21 0915
Settlement Date  12/01/2020 12/01/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  4,900 0
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  99.516 / 1.048 0.000 / 0.000
Total Number of Bids Received  7 0
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  5,900 0
Total Number of Successful Bids  6 0
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  6 0
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  99.516 / 1.048 0.000 / 0.000
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  99.585 / 0.898 0.000 / 0.000
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  99.516 / 1.048 0.000 / 0.000
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  99.547 / 0.981 0.000 / 0.000
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.585 / 0.898 0.000 / 0.000
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.451 / 1.190 0.000 / 0.000
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  99.531 / 1.016 0.000 / 0.000
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 0.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.20 0.00



Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915 Series RIKV 21 0517RIKV 21 0915Settlement Date 12/01/202012/01/2020Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,9000All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.516/1.0480.000/0.000Total Number of Bids Received 70Total Amount of All Bids Received …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply Italy’s first hydrogen trains
Khiron Life Sciences Announces Closing of $14.49 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court ...
SHARC Energy Joins Canadian Trade Mission to Promote Its Wastewater Energy-Recovery Technology in ...
KBC Group: KBC finalises acquisition of OTP Banka Slovensko (Slovakia)
Barrick listed again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Appreciated Media Defaults on Debt Obligations
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915
24.11.20
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 33 0321
20.11.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 33 0321
20.11.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKS 26 0216
18.11.20
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 33 0321
18.11.20
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKS 26 0216
13.11.20
Iceland 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable
10.11.20
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321
06.11.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321
04.11.20
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321