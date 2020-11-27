Pasinex Announces Extension To Nevada Option Agreement

The agreement extends the deadline to complete the conditions to earn an initial 51% interest in the Gunman Project to December 31, 2022. It extends the deadline to complete the conditions to earn an additional 29% interest in the Gunman Project to December 31, 2024.

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (The “Company” or “Pasinex”) announces that they have reached an agreement with Cypress Development Corp. (“Cypress”) and Caliber Minerals Inc. to change the terms relating to the earn-in option agreement on the Gunman (formerly Spur) zinc exploration property in Nevada, USA.

As a condition precedent for the agreement’s effectiveness and as a binding and unconditional material obligation, Pasinex shall incur a minimum of US $200,000.00 of qualified exploration expenditures on or before December 31, 2021. In addition, the name of the project will change to the Gunman Project, and Pasinex shall pay Cypress US $15,000 on or before December 10, 2020.

About Pasinex

Pasinex Resources Limited is a Toronto-based mining company that owns 50% of the producing Pinargozu high-grade zinc mine and, under a Direct Shipping Program, sells to zinc smelters/refiners from its mine site in Turkey. The Company also holds an option to acquire 80% of the Gunman high-grade zinc exploration project in Nevada. Pasinex has a strong technical management team with many years of mineral exploration and mining project development experience. The mission of Pasinex is to build a mid-tier zinc company based on its mining and exploration projects in Turkey and Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED

“ Andrew Gottwald ”

Andrew Gottwald Evan White Chief Financial Officer Manager of Corporate Communications Phone: +1 416.861.9659 Phone: +1 416.906.3498 Email: info@pasinex.com Email: evan.white@pasinex.com

