 

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
27.11.2020, 13:15  |  39   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Jersey
(legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Chaim Katzman
function: Chairman of the supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 24.11.2020; UTC+01:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
2.5089 44000

total volume: 44000
total price: 110391.6
average price: 2.5089


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4775840
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Marelli baut Elektro-Motoren in Köln - Neue Arbeitsplätze auch für freigestellte ...
"Horror" für Datenschützer: Schufa will Kontoauszüge auswerten
Strategische Unternehmensführung im unsicheren Marktumfeld: Navigationssystem steht zur Verfügung, gesteuert wird häufig anders
Neuer 2,0 TDI 85 kW (115 PS) für den SKODA KAROQ (FOTO)
Bei Schmitt stehen die Signale auf Wasserstoff / Unternehmensgruppe Schmitt steigt 2021 in die ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Application for Tepotinib for the Treatment of Advanced NSCLC ...
Vom Bioethanol zum fertigen Produkt / Die Schmitt-Gruppe plant im kommenden Jahr die Herstellung ...
Welthungerhilfe wählt neues Präsidium: Marlehn Thieme als Präsidentin bestätigt
F-LANE: Accelerating Female Empowerment globally in times of Covid-19 / Nine start-ups graduate from the ...
Titel
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Teurer Ratenkauf zum Black Friday: Über 1.200 Euro Zinsen für einen Einkauf von 4.000 Euro
Unternehmen: Bewerber mit Migrationshintergrund erwünscht (1) 
Erfolg für Verbraucherinnen und Verbraucher: Klage der Deutschen Umwelthilfe zwingt Netto-Online zur Rücknahme von Elektroschrott
Klimasünder Kleidung: Nur drei der 100 größten europäischen Modemarken sind auf dem Weg zu einem ...
Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) 2020: Israel, die USA und die Schweiz bieten die besten Rahmenbedingungen für weibliches ...
SKODA SUPERB erhält neuen, hochmodernen Topbenziner mit 206 kW (280 PS)
KfW fördert neue Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Weit über 1.000 km Reichweite für E-Autos mit SALD-Akkus
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:56 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
24.11.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
24.11.20
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
23.11.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
23.11.20
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
19.11.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
19.11.20
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
18.11.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
18.11.20
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
17.11.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)