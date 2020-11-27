 

DGAP-News Roland Boekhout, Board Member for Corporate Clients, leaves Commerzbank - Michael Kotzbauer appointed as his successor

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.11.2020, 13:05  |  72   |   |   

DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Roland Boekhout, Board Member for Corporate Clients, leaves Commerzbank - Michael Kotzbauer appointed as his successor

27.11.2020 / 13:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Roland Boekhout, Member of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank responsible for the Corporate Clients segment, has offered a mutually agreed termination of his contract to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board has today accepted such termination. Roland Boekhout's appointment to the Board of Managing Directors will end on 31 December 2020

- He will be replaced by Michael Kotzbauer who will be appointed to the Board of Managing Directors from 1 January 2021

 

Roland Boekhout, Member of the Board of Managing Directors for the Corporate Clients segment, has offered a mutually agreed termination of his contract to the Supervisory Board. At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank decided to accept the mutually agreed termination of Roland Boekhout's contract. Reason for it were differing views on the future set up of the corporate clients business. His appointment to the Board of Managing Directors will end on 31 December 2020.

In the same meeting, the Supervisory Board decided to appoint Michael Kotzbauer, currently Divisional Board Member in the Corporate Clients segment responsible for Mittelstandsbank Central/East, as new Executive Board Member for Corporate Clients from 1 January 2021. His appointment is still subject to regulatory approval.

Hans-Jörg Vetter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank, said: "Roland Boekhout has decided to leave Commerzbank due to differing views on the future set up of the corporate clients business. I would like to thank him for his openness and respect the consequence of his decision. I wish him all the best for his private and professional future. At the same time, I am glad to be able to ensure a seamless hand over of the segment to a veteran in the Corporate Clients business with a deep understanding of our clients needs. In particular, he is a proven expert in the business with the German Mittelstand, in which the bank has a leading position. I wish Michael every success for his new role."

Seite 1 von 3
Commerzbank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Roland Boekhout, Board Member for Corporate Clients, leaves Commerzbank - Michael Kotzbauer appointed as his successor DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Roland Boekhout, Board Member for Corporate Clients, leaves Commerzbank - Michael Kotzbauer appointed as his successor 27.11.2020 / 13:05 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG erwirbt Cranach Pharma GmbH; Ausgabe von 4.180.000 neuen Medios-Aktien; deutlicher ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10%
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bohrungen bestätigen signifikante Erweiterung von Korbel Main - ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG acquires Cranach Pharma GmbH; issue of 4,180,000 new Medios shares; significant increase ...
DGAP-News: Eliminalia: Ihr strategischer Partner im Kampf gegen Fake News
DGAP-DD: mic AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal und den ersten 9 Monaten 2020: 14 % Umsatzplus im ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:24 Uhr
Firmenkundenchef Boekhout verlässt Commerzbank zum Jahresende
13:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: Firmenkundenvorstand Roland Boekhout verlässt die Commerzbank - Michael Kotzbauer als Nachfolger ernannt (deutsch)
13:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: Firmenkundenvorstand Roland Boekhout verlässt die Commerzbank - Michael Kotzbauer als Nachfolger ernannt
26.11.20
Commerzbank: Wie weit trägt das Kaufsignal?
26.11.20
Die Commerzbank-Aktie feierte im…
26.11.20
Marktüberblick: Nasdaq, Bitcoin, Salesforce, Slack, Alibaba, Moderna, Commerzbank, Aroundtown, Zalando, HelloFresh
25.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Deutscher Aktienmarkt legt Verschnaufpause ein
25.11.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger halten sich zurück
25.11.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt COMMERZBANK AG auf 'Buy'
25.11.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger lassen Vorsicht walten

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:07 Uhr
169.430
Commerzbank ---> Ziel 40 € !!!!!!
23.09.20
2
ROUNDUP: Brücke zum Überleben - Tui vor Staatseinstieg und Kapitalerhöhung?
18.06.20
3
Commerzbank Aktie ist in Bewegung – das bedeutet der Kursverlauf für Anleger und so muss heute reagi
16.06.20
2
Sondermeldung zur Commerzbank Aktie: Anleger sind in Zugzwang!
08.06.20
2
Reaktion vor Schluss-Gong? Das bedeutet die heutige Entwicklung für Commerzbank Anleger (aktuelle Me