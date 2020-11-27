Nexstim Plc provides an update on the pilot study in severe depression at Kuopio University Hospital

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") provides an update on the pilot study on the use of accelerated iTBS protocol in treatment of severe depression with Nexstim NBT System at Kuopio University Hospital.

Nexstim announced on 22 September 2020 that the pilot study is starting and estimated that the patient treatments in the study of ten patients would be completed by the end of 2020, and the results would be made public once available.

Nexstim now reports that treatment of study patients has started as planned and several patients have completed the treatment. However, Nexstim currently estimates that the treatment of some patients will continue during Q1 2021. The Company continuously assesses the development of the pandemic, and if the situation would get noticeably worse, that might have an impact on patient recruitments and treatments. As previously announced, the results will be made available once available.

Nexstim is pleased with the progress of the pilot study in the present extraordinary circumstances effected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com



Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se





