 

Bonduelle - Combined Shareholders' Meeting December 3rd, 2020 - Adjournment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 13:08  |  49   |   |   

BONDUELLE
A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56,942,095 Euros Head Office: La Woestyne, 59173 Renescure, France. Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Villeneuve d’Ascq, November 27th,  2020

Press Release

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting

December 3rd, 2020

Adjournment to December 17th, 2020

In the absence of an order issued by the Government on the basis of Law No. 2020-1379 dated November 14th, 2020 on the state of health emergency in the context of Covid-19, making it possible to restore or adapt the conditions for holding shareholders’ meetings held as of December 1st, 2020, and taking into account the health context and the provisions decreed by the public authorities relating to the protection of populations, making it impossible for the shareholders to travel and for the company to receive and bring together its shareholders physically, the shareholders are informed that the Bonduelle Group is forced to postpone on December 17th, 2020, its combined shareholders’ meeting, initially scheduled on December 3rd, 2020, under the conditions that will be provided for by the texts and subject to the publication and implementation allowing compliance with the legal deadlines for convening and holding the shareholders' meeting.

A new notice of meeting of the combined shareholder’s meeting will be published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

In accordance with the Law, the proxies and postal votes already sent to the company remain valid.

The coupon detachment and dividend payment dates set respectively on January 5th, 2021 and January 7th, 2021 have been maintained to this day.

We recall that the shareholders were informed of the agenda of the combined sharedholder’s meeting, initially scheduled on December 3rd, 2020, in the notice of meeting published in BALO n° 138 of November 16th, 2020 and that the draft text of the resolutions was presented to them in BALO n° 129 dated of October 26th, 2020, supplemented by the aforementioned Notice of meeting and the amended notice of meeting published in BALO n ° 139 of November 18th, 2020. It is also specified that the agenda remains unchanged.


The General Manager.


Attachment


Bonduelle SCA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bonduelle - Combined Shareholders' Meeting December 3rd, 2020 - Adjournment BONDUELLEA French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56,942,095 Euros Head Office: La Woestyne, 59173 Renescure, France. Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register) Villeneuve d’Ascq, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court ...
Khiron Life Sciences Announces Closing of $14.49 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
KBC Group: KBC finalises acquisition of OTP Banka Slovensko (Slovakia)
Barrick listed again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Appreciated Media Defaults on Debt Obligations
PGS ASA: Scheme of Arrangement to Implement Financing Transaction
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
REPEAT -- Pure Extracts Advances Plans for the Processing of Functional Mushroom Formulations
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
BONDUELLE: Availability of proparatory documents related to the Combined Shareholder's Meeting of the 3rd of December 2020
06.11.20
BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights
05.11.20
Bonduelle - First Quarter FY 2020-2021 Revenue: A first quarter in line with the annual objectives

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
17
Bonduelle