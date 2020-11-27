Strong player added to the distribution market, Trinasolar Vertex S 400W+ passes IEC reliability certification test

The Vertex series contains new generation high-efficiency photovoltaic modules designed especially by Trinasolar for application in distributed housing and commercial building roofs. The products adopt technologies such as 210mm batteries, multi-busbars, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging, with a maximum power output exceeding 405W+ and module conversation rate exceeding 21%. Compared with traditional home modules in the market, Vertex S boasts core advantages like a smaller size profile, lightweight build, high power, high efficiency, high power generation, flexible installation, good system adaptability, reliability, convenience in transportation, and environmental friendliness. Different exterior designs offer more choices, meeting the diverse needs of both residential and commercial customers. Calculation shows that for a pitched roof of 10m*5m, if Vertex 405W products are adopted, an installed capacity of 10.935kW can be achieved, which will be reduced to 10.125kW if the 6*10 375 modules of 166 silicon wafers are used. Take Shandong for example, the 0.81kW extra capacity can generate extra power of 1053kWh, bringing more return for users.

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25 November 2020, Trina Solar Limited Vertex S 400W+ series of ultra-high power compact modules successfully completed all necessary reliability tests and have obtained the IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 certificates. Following the two certificates awarded to the Vertex 550W/600W in October 2020 relating to IEC 61215 photovoltaic modules performance standards and IEC 61730 photovoltaic modules safety standards, this is another milestone for Trinasolar's ultra-high power modules.

The Vertex series is compatible with the existing mainstream support system, optimizer and inverter in residential and commercial applications. The product is 1754 x 1096mm in size, and weighs 21kg. Within the working range of the electrical parameters of mainstream home and industrial/commercial inverters, Vertex maintains a module form and weight that enables easy rooftop installation. The newly launched series consists of three products: Silver Border DE09, Black Aesthetics DE09.05 and Black Border DE09.08. These products can satisfy the diverse needs of different regions and customers. To meet the demands of the global market for ultra-high power modules (including the Vertex series), Trinasolar's planned module production capacity for 2021 is intended to exceed 50GW.

Zou Chicheng, Solar Energy Service VP of TÜV Rheinland Greater China, said, "We are very happy to see that Trinasolar has completed the industrialization and reliability tests for the 400W+ distribution modules. Trinasolar has many forward-facing designs and mass production plans for the application of ultra-high power module products in the distribution area. Congratulations to Trinasolar. We look forward to working with Trinasolar again."

Vice President, Global Sales, Marketing & Product Management of Trinasolar Helena Li Yan remarked, "Trinasolar's customers have always attached importance to product performance and quality. Our Vertex products suit the needs of the customers in the distribution market very well. After the products were announced, we have received many enquiries, and many customers have expressed strong purchase intention. Both our existing and new customers are eagerly waiting for the Vertex products to be officially available on the market."

About Trina Solar

