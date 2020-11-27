NanoXplore Announces Appointment of New Board Member

Ms. Morgan has an impressive background as a strategic President and CEO and Board member of several companies, including currently as a Director of Bartek Ingredients Inc., the world’s largest producer of malic acid and food-grade fumaric acid—specialty products that improve flavour profiles, food safety and profitability in foods and beverages, among other things. She is also currently the CEO and a Director of GreenMantra, an upcycling technology leader in the circular economy of plastics. Ms. Morgan is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and Women Corporate Directors in the United States and has degrees in engineering and in business with a concentration in finance.

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the “ Corporation ”) (TSX-V: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jodie Morgan to its Board of Directors.

Rob Wildeboer, Chairman of NanoXplore, commented:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Jodie join the NanoXplore family. Her significant experience in growing companies will undoubtedly help the Corporation achieve long-term success.”

NanoXplore also announces that it has granted a total of 100,000 stock options of the Corporation to Ms. Morgan, exercisable at a price of $3.75 per share, for a period of five years. The options will vest in three installments, one third upon issuance, one third after one year following issuance, and the last third two years following issuance. The options are granted pursuant to and in accordance with the Corporation’s stock option plan.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across Canada, the United States and Europe.

