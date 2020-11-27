 

Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3 00 pm CET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

The event organized by WISeKey and ARHT Media will use holograms to connect speakers from Geneva, Toronto and New York to demonstrate the future of live events

GENEVA, NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey," SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company and ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), a global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content for online and in-person communication, today announced that their first holograminar will be held on December 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET (9:00am ET).

For more information about this event, including speakers and topics of discussions, interested parties can register at: www.arhtmedia.com/holograminar

This first Holograminar is the result of a partnership where WISeKey provides third-party authentication and additional security services to further secure transmissions conducted via ARHT’s HoloPresence technology used by the financial services, healthcare and education sectors as well as many other industries to conduct remote meetings where presenters appear as lifelike holograms that give a sense of being present in the room with the audience.

WISeKey and ARHT are delighted to be integrating their technologies to make HoloPresence transmissions even more secure, while also helping to eliminate the need for physical contact during business gatherings, an essential aspect of stopping the spread of COVID-19 during this global pandemic, as well as reducing an organization’s carbon footprint and increasing their efficiency by minimizing air travel for busy executives. With many organizations, especially in the financial services sector, having strict requirements for KYC authentication and strict data security, this collaboration is a game changer that will help them ensure compliance while using HoloPresence to conduct important organizational and investor meetings.

To authenticate users that are using HoloPresence, WISeKey has integrated its MyWISeID digital signature and strong authentication capability into the end-to-end encryption channels in ARHT’s HoloPresence technology, which is powered by their transmission system the ARHT Engine. By adding the ability to verify digital identities, users will be able to communicate securely to submit their vote remotely, conduct financial transactions, access health consultations and much more.

Seite 1 von 5
ARHT Media Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3 00 pm CET The event organized by WISeKey and ARHT Media will use holograms to connect speakers from Geneva, Toronto and New York to demonstrate the future of live eventsGENEVA, NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WISeKey International …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
Nyrstar confirms that it will appeal the judgment of the President of the Antwerp Enterprise Court ...
Khiron Life Sciences Announces Closing of $14.49 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Annual General Meeting Results
KBC Group: KBC finalises acquisition of OTP Banka Slovensko (Slovakia)
Barrick listed again in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Appreciated Media Defaults on Debt Obligations
PGS ASA: Scheme of Arrangement to Implement Financing Transaction
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
REPEAT -- Pure Extracts Advances Plans for the Processing of Functional Mushroom Formulations
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
ARHT Media Announces Extension of 2020 Series A Debentures
25.11.20
ARHT Media’s Strategic Partners Order Six HoloPresence Displays for Universities in China as Part of 5G Activations
18.11.20
The 2020 Powerlist Black Excellence Awards Marvelled Online Using ARHT Media’s Virtual Global Stage – Lewis Hamilton Tops the Powerlist at #1
12.11.20
ARHT Media Grants Options
11.11.20
ARHT Media Launches HoloPod Display at UHN KITE Research - Opportunity to Deliver Healthcare Throughout the Province
10.11.20
ARHT Media Honoured as Best Use of Tech: Telepresence at Digie Awards at Realcomm 2020 in Colorado
30.10.20
ARHT Media Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results; Revenue Increases 133% Year Over Year; Strategic Partnerships Added in USA, Canada & Brazil; HoloPod Permanent Display Deployed in October
28.10.20
ARHT Media Announces Debentureholder Approval of Two Month Extension of 2020 Series A Debentures

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
113
Arht Media Inc. ----- ART --- Party Time Ich erwarte jetzt einen Anstieg zwischen 50 un