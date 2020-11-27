GENEVA, NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey," SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company and ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), a global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content for online and in-person communication, today announced that their first holograminar will be held on December 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET (9:00am ET) .

The event organized by WISeKey and ARHT Media will use holograms to connect speakers from Geneva, Toronto and New York to demonstrate the future of live events

For more information about this event, including speakers and topics of discussions, interested parties can register at: www.arhtmedia.com/holograminar

This first Holograminar is the result of a partnership where WISeKey provides third-party authentication and additional security services to further secure transmissions conducted via ARHT’s HoloPresence technology used by the financial services, healthcare and education sectors as well as many other industries to conduct remote meetings where presenters appear as lifelike holograms that give a sense of being present in the room with the audience.

WISeKey and ARHT are delighted to be integrating their technologies to make HoloPresence transmissions even more secure, while also helping to eliminate the need for physical contact during business gatherings, an essential aspect of stopping the spread of COVID-19 during this global pandemic, as well as reducing an organization’s carbon footprint and increasing their efficiency by minimizing air travel for busy executives. With many organizations, especially in the financial services sector, having strict requirements for KYC authentication and strict data security, this collaboration is a game changer that will help them ensure compliance while using HoloPresence to conduct important organizational and investor meetings.

To authenticate users that are using HoloPresence, WISeKey has integrated its MyWISeID digital signature and strong authentication capability into the end-to-end encryption channels in ARHT’s HoloPresence technology, which is powered by their transmission system the ARHT Engine. By adding the ability to verify digital identities, users will be able to communicate securely to submit their vote remotely, conduct financial transactions, access health consultations and much more.