Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of the management team will participate at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in December, including:



Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Date: December 1, 2020

Live Presentation Time: 10:55 am ET

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: December 2, 2020

Pre-recorded presentation available online

Executive management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the duration of the conferences.