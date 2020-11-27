Cypress Development Announces Extension to Nevada Option Agreement with Pasinex

The agreement extends the deadline to complete the conditions to earn an initial 51% interest in the Gunman Project to December 31, 2022 and extends the deadline to complete the conditions to earn an additional 29% interest in the Gunman Project to December 31, 2024.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. ( TSX-V: CYP ) ( OTCQB: CYDVF ) ( Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) announces the Company has reached an agreement with Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) (“Pasinex”) and Caliber Minerals Inc. to change the terms relating to the earn-in option agreement on Cypress’ Gunman (formally Spur) zinc exploration property in Nevada, USA.

As a condition precedent for the effectiveness of the agreement and as a binding and unconditional material obligation, Pasinex shall incur a minimum of US $200,000.00 of qualified exploration expenditures on or before December 31, 2021. In addition, the name of the project shall be changed to the Gunman Project and Pasinex shall pay to Cypress, US $15,000 on or before December 10, 2020.

For further clarification on the original deal refer to the news release dated December 7th, 2017.

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company’s 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Exploration and development by Cypress discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. The size of the resource makes the Clayton Valley Project a premier source that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing global energy storage battery market.

Cypress Development Corp. has approximately 98.4 million shares issued and outstanding.

